NBC12 / RVA Sports Network Big 12 - Week of Sept. 17

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Highland Springs remains atop the NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for the fifth straight week, while Manchester continues to keep a firm hold on the number two spot. This is a weekly high school football poll, voted on by members of each organization. It is released every Monday during the season.
- Highland Springs (4-0, was #1) - A lopsided victory at Riverbend gave the Springers a 4-0 start, setting them up nicely as they enter their traditional Capital District schedule this week. Next game: vs. Lee-Davis, 9/21
- Manchester (3-0, was #2) - The Lancers made a statement last Wednesday, downing then-number four Monacan, 62-9. The victory featured a Kevin Henderson first quarter touchdown catch that was featured as the top play on SportsCenter. Next game: @ Midlothian, 9/21
- Dinwiddie (3-0, was #3) - A bye week gave the Generals plenty of time to get back to work. Dinwiddie topped Salem its last time out on September 7. Next game: vs. Prince George, 9/21
- Varina (3-0, was #6) - No issues for the Blue Devils, who improved to 3-0 with a 48-0 win over Hermitage. Stu Brown’s offense has been firing on all cylinders so far in 2018. Next game: @ Hanover, 9/21
- Henrico (2-0, was #5) - Rain kept the Warriors from getting their game against J.R. Tucker in, so Henrico will jump into its Capital District schedule this week. Next game: @ Patrick Henry, 9/21
- L.C. Bird (4-0, was #7) - The Skyhawks fell down to James River in the early going, but Tre Mason sparked the offense and Bird to a 40-20 win. Next game: @ Huguenot, 9-21
- Hopewell (2-0, was #8) - Hopewell was unable to get its game with Powhatan in, thanks to tornados on Monday night. Next game: @ Petersburg, 9/21
- Thomas Dale (2-1, was #9) - The Knights had a bye week to try and get a little bit more healthy, as the injury bug has bitten again in Chester. Next game: vs. Matoaca, 9/21
- Monacan (3-1, was #9) - The Chiefs were unable to get anything going against Manchester last Wednesday, falling 62-9. They’ll have time to work on some things as they enter their off week. Next game: vs. George Wythe, 9/28
- Atlee (3-0, was NR) - Atlee enters the poll for the first time this season after a 21-7 win over Douglas Freeman. The Raiders have used both sides of the ball to get out to a fast start. Next game: vs. Armstrong, 9/21
- Louisa (3-0, was #11) - After opening the season with three straight wins, the Lions had a chance to fine-tune during their bye week. Next game: @ Albemarle, 9/21
- Goochland (4-0, was #10) - Nottoway was the Bulldogs’ latest victim, as Goochland rolled to a 30-13 win last Wednesday. Next game: vs. Buckingham, 9/28
Dropped out: Benedictine
Also receiving votes: Benedictine, Collegiate
