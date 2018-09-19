Mayor helps commemorate LGBTQ Pride week in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney raised a Pride flag over Brown’s Island today to commemorate LGBTQ Pride week in Richmond.
Pride week is sponsored by Virginia Pride, a nonprofit organization that seeks to unite the segmented LGBT communities throughout the Commonwealth.
VA PrideFest will take place on Saturday, September 22, 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., at Brown’s Island.
The festival is the largest annual celebration of the LGBTQ community in the Commonwealth.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visit the VA Pride website for more information.
