James River expected to reach moderate flood stage Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The James River is nearing moderate flood stage following heavy rain throughout Virginia earlier this week.
The National Weather Service said the river is expected to crest Wednesday at just above 15 feet, which is the threshold for moderate flood stage.
A flood warning has been issued for parts of central Virginia due to the rain.
The river level is expected to drop throughout the rest of the week, getting back to below 12 feet Thursday, which is below minor flood stage.
River levels are projected to drop to about 7 feet by the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.