Goochland deputies warn of scam phone calls

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Goochland County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by citizens today regarding scam phone calls.
The scam phone calls are automated messages left on phones.
The messages are advising victims that there are warrants from state authorities or the IRS.
The caller will attempt to have the victim send money to take care of these fictitious warrants. Officials are urging citizens to not fall for the scams.
If you think you have a warrant, contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349 for confirmation.
