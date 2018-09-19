Fake funeral scam leads to arrest of man, 2 teens

VICTORVILLE, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A compelling campaign held on roadways, raising money for a little boy’s funeral, turned out to be a scam.
Police arrested a 20-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys. They had been holding signs reading "funeral donations," with photos of a boy named Johnny.
Investigators discovered there was no dead child - the boy in the photos was the son of one of the suspect's friends.
One woman, a mother of six, said she gave $5 to someone with the same sign.
"They took hard-earned money," she said.
The three in custody were charged with theft by false pretenses. Police asked others in the area for more information on the investigation.
