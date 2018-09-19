Dogs welcome this weekend at waterpark in Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you and your four-legged friend are looking for something fun and relaxing to do this weekend, Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach is welcoming you both!
As part of their Wags ‘N Waves event, dogs can hangout at Hook’s Lagoon, Runaway Bay Wave Pool and Adventure River.
Pups can stop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission for dog and owner is only $20 when purchased in advance.
More information and tickets can be found HERE.
