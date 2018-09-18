Wake-up roundup for Sept. 18

Wake-up roundup for Sept. 18
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2018 at 6:55 AM EST - Updated September 18 at 7:32 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Residents all over the area are transitioning to clean-up mode after remnants of Florence sparked numerous tornadoes Monday.

And Florence isn’t done with us yet.

A cold front will bring afternoon showers and maybe thunderstorms. A line of storms is expected to move through Richmond around 5 p.m.

Line of storms to move through around 5 p.m. Tuesday

Speaking of Florence…

A major flood threat remains in the Carolinas as the storm moves north.

With that increased flooding, the death count, which officials say stands at 32, is expected to rise.

Rescue personnel evacuate residents as flooding continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Rescue personnel evacuate residents as flooding continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ((AP Photo/David Goldman))

Let’s get local

Looking for a job?

Henrico County is holding a job fair for multiple county agencies early next month. Here’s all the deets.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is back in the hot seat

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. ((AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin))

And this time it’s for something even more unpleasant than his confirmation hearings. Over the weekend, a California professor accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the ’80s. He denies the claims.

Both parties have agreed to testify.

“The Proposal"

And we’re not taking about the 2009 movie. Last night, Emmy-winning director Glenn Weiss stole the show by proposing to his girlfriend on live TV. She said yes - whew.

Here’s a look at what else happened... including some, you know, awards.

Taste the feeling? More like feel the taste. 😂

Coca-Cola is looking into a new ingredient – cannabis. But it probably won’t get you high.

Currently, the company is looking into CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana. Catch up on LOCAL business news here.

Final Thought

“When the storm has passed, put your energy into rebuilding your life. Don’t waste time looking back.” - Leon Brown

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.