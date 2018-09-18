Wake-up roundup for Sept. 18

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Residents all over the area are transitioning to clean-up mode after remnants of Florence sparked numerous tornadoes Monday.
A cold front will bring afternoon showers and maybe thunderstorms. A line of storms is expected to move through Richmond around 5 p.m.
A major flood threat remains in the Carolinas as the storm moves north.
With that increased flooding, the death count, which officials say stands at 32, is expected to rise.
- One man is dead and another injured after two separate shootings in Richmond Monday.
- And police identified the man and woman killed in a domestic murder-suicide last week.
Henrico County is holding a job fair for multiple county agencies early next month. Here’s all the deets.
And this time it’s for something even more unpleasant than his confirmation hearings. Over the weekend, a California professor accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the ’80s. He denies the claims.
Both parties have agreed to testify.
And we’re not taking about the 2009 movie. Last night, Emmy-winning director Glenn Weiss stole the show by proposing to his girlfriend on live TV. She said yes - whew.
Here’s a look at what else happened... including some, you know, awards.
Coca-Cola is looking into a new ingredient – cannabis. But it probably won’t get you high.
Currently, the company is looking into CBD, a non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana. Catch up on LOCAL business news here.
“When the storm has passed, put your energy into rebuilding your life. Don’t waste time looking back.” - Leon Brown
