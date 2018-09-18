Suspects wanted in $75K credit card fraud with 200 victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for two suspects in multiple incidents of credit card fraud totaling $75,000.
Five incidents involving three card holders were reported July 5 for incidents that occurred between May 31 and July 2 at two Kroger stores.
Police investigators believe two suspects seen on surveillance Sept. 6 at two Walmart stores are connected to the Kroger incidents.
The charges occurred at Kroger in the 3500 block of West Cary Street and the 900 block of North Lombardy Street and Walmart in the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road and the 2400 block of Sheila Lane.
Police said the suspects are believed to have breached a financial institution and more than 200 victims have been impacted and $75,000 of merchandise purchased.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
