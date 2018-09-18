Students shelter in place for hours during tornado warnings

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - School systems had students sheltering in place Monday afternoon as tornado warnings went out across the Metro Richmond area.
Many of the students were dismissed well after their normal time, waiting until the tornado warnings expired in the area.
"We went to another room that was safe and didn't have windows," said Malia Clemons, who attends Greenfield Elementary.
“We had to stay in a small space,” said Charley Wylie, a fourth-grader at Greenfield.
It's a situation these students practice for every year; sheltering in place for a tornado.
Students said teachers tried to keep them as calm as possible during the severe weather event.
"We got to play and we had to wait for a while," said Kara, a second grader at Greenfield.
Some Chesterfield County schools dismissed children more than four hours after normal time for safety reasons. Some buses pulling out of the school lots at 8 p.m.
Administrators posted to social media stating they would not dismiss students while there were active tornado warnings in the area.
“I totally got it,” said Amy Wylie, a parent of a Greenfield Elementary School student. “I know they are safer at the school than at home. That is a big brick building."
“Keeping the kids safe is a priority,” said Giriraj, another parent. “Putting them on a school bus isn’t going to help.”
Other school systems across the area also sheltered in place.
Hanover County Schools posted about providing snacks for students during the waiting period.
When parents were given the “all clear” to come pick their kids up in various school systems, lines were formed inside schools.
“There were three tables, everybody was lined up,” Wylie said. “You give them your name, they call your kid. It was very not chaotic.”
“You just have to tough it out,” said Lonny Clemons, another parent at Greenfield. “We know that they’re safe. They’re in a shelter, the teachers are like second parents.”
School systems are still assessing the damage in their areas for Tuesday classes.
The following public school systems have announced changes to the school day as of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday:
- Amelia County Schools: Closed Tuesday; 12-month employees report at 10 a.m.
- Chesterfield County Schools: 2-hour delay; 12-month employees report on time to assess conditions
- Mecklenburg County Schools: Closed Tuesday
- Prince Edward County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Richmond City Schools: 2-hour delay
For a full list of closings, click here.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.