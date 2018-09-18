Richmond police looking for witnesses to rush hour shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for witnesses to a rush hour shooting that occurred Tuesday.
Police said the call for a shooting came in at 5:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said two black men were seen fleeing the area on foot.
Police are hoping the heavy traffic during that time of day mean there are additional witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
