NBC12 partners with Red Cross to help storm victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Florence continues to influence central Virginia and its neighboring states - including several tornadoes that touched down in Virginia - NBC12 is partnering with the Red Cross to help raise money for families in need.
The Red Cross will be here in our Call 12 center for the next several days:
- Tuesday: 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
If you would like to donate Call 12 at 804-345-1212 during those hours or donate online at any time.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring urged residents to be on the lookout for frauds and schemes that take advantage of people impacted by natural disaster.
“Specifically, the Office of the Attorney General alerted Virginians to scams involving door to door canvassing, charitable contribution solicitations, home repair proposals, and tree cleanup and removal,” Herring’s office said this week.
If you think you’ve been a victim of a scam, contact Herring’s Consumer Protection line at 800-552-9963 or file a complaint online.
“Be wary of any red flags that you may notice, resist pressures to make any quick decisions, and do not hesitate to call my office if you think you may have been a victim of fraudulent or illegal business practices,” Herring said.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.