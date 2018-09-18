More storms possible Tuesday following Monday’s tornadoes

Line expected to move through Richmond around 5 p.m.

Line of storms to move through around 5 p.m. Tuesday
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2018 at 5:14 AM EST - Updated September 18 at 5:50 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Florence isn’t done with the Richmond area yet. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s forecast, plus a look back at Monday’s tornadoes.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and humid. A cold front will bring afternoon shower and maybe thunderstorms.

The line will move through Richmond around 5 p.m. We expect it to start around 3 p.m. North and West and then exit Central VA around 7pm.

Here’s a look at the storm that ripped through parts of the area Monday:

Numerous tornadoes reported in Virginia

Less humid, sunnier skies will return Wednesday through Friday (although we wouldn’t rule out a shower Wednesday late afternoon).

  • Tuesday:  Partly Sunny, High: 83, Rain chance 70%
  • Wednesday:  Mostly Sunny, SLIGHT late day shower chance (20%) High 83
  • Thursday: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Mid 80s
  • Friday:  Partly to Mostly Sunny, Mid 80s
  • Saturday and Sunday. Partly Sunny, slight chance of a late-day shower or storm. Mid to Low 80s.

