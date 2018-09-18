More storms possible Tuesday following Monday’s tornadoes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Florence isn’t done with the Richmond area yet. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s forecast, plus a look back at Monday’s tornadoes.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and humid. A cold front will bring afternoon shower and maybe thunderstorms.
The line will move through Richmond around 5 p.m. We expect it to start around 3 p.m. North and West and then exit Central VA around 7pm.
Here’s a look at the storm that ripped through parts of the area Monday:
Less humid, sunnier skies will return Wednesday through Friday (although we wouldn’t rule out a shower Wednesday late afternoon).
- Tuesday: Partly Sunny, High: 83, Rain chance 70%
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, SLIGHT late day shower chance (20%) High 83
- Thursday: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Mid 80s
- Friday: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Mid 80s
- Saturday and Sunday. Partly Sunny, slight chance of a late-day shower or storm. Mid to Low 80s.
Get the latest weather information and alerts by downloading NBC12′s First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.