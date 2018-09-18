Mayor Stoney urges residents to remain vigilant

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney toured storm damage on Tuesday morning a day after severe weather spawned tornadoes.
Several trees and power lines were knocked down in several neighborhoods. Stoney asked residents to remain vigilant as the cleanup continued on Tuesday.
He also urged residents to push storm damage to the side of the roads and crews will clean them up.
No major injuries were reported in the city from Monday’s storms.
FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE:
