Man dies after vehicle submerges in flood

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A 59-year-old Louisa man died early Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving was overtaken by rushing water.
Virginia State Police assisted the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office around 1:55 a.m. to search for a missing vehicle.
An investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma - Richard Edward Kelih Jr. - was attempting to cross Rock Quarry Road when his vehicle was overtaken by flooding water. The Tacoma overturned and the cab was submerged.
The vehicle was recovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday with Kelih inside.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.