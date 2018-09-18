Man dies after vehicle submerges in flood

The man and his vehicle were found Tuesday morning. (Raycom Media/file)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 18, 2018 at 11:09 AM EST - Updated September 18 at 11:09 AM

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A 59-year-old Louisa man died early Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving was overtaken by rushing water.

Virginia State Police assisted the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office around 1:55 a.m. to search for a missing vehicle.

An investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma - Richard Edward Kelih Jr. - was attempting to cross Rock Quarry Road when his vehicle was overtaken by flooding water. The Tacoma overturned and the cab was submerged.

The vehicle was recovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday with Kelih inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

