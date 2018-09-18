1 dead, several others injured in 3-vehicle crash involving ambulance

KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - One person is dead and several others injured after a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance.
According to Virginia State Police, a Westmoreland County ambulance was heading to a hospital with a patient when it hit two vehicles in an intersection. Police say the emergency lights and siren were activated when the crash happened.
The driver and passenger of a van were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, and all occupants of the ambulance, were taken to a hospital for serious injuries.
No names have been released in the crash, which remains under investigation by VSP.
