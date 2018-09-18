Henrico neighborhood picks up the pieces after storms

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Residents of a neighborhood on Glendale Drive in Henrico still didn’t have power on Tuesday morning after storms ripped through the area Monday.
Numerous trees and large sections of trees are still down on the ground.
Resident Dave Pollard says the damage is really just isolated to one block of Glendale Drive. He also told an incredible story about some of the damage we can’t see from this vantage point.
“A neighbor across the street told me had a sun umbrella in his backyard and he said the wind just picked it up out of the stand and threw it right through his bathroom window,” he said. “Nobody was hurt! He said it was just one pane of the window but there’s an umbrella in your bathroom.”
