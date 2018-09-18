Hanover Co. barn destroyed, trees uprooted from confirmed tornado

HANOVER COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado went through part of Hanover County on Monday afternoon, leaving a barn flattened and trees down on several properties near Rockville.
The NWS stated an EF-1 tornado traveled along Rockville Road for roughly a mile between 1:33 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. with 85-95 mile per hour winds.
A 15-year-old barn near the Hanover-Goochland County line was destroyed.
“I got the alert on my phone and then instantly heard a roar,” said Betty, a neighbor. “The house started shaking and then all of a sudden everything was fine. I walked outside and then noticed the barn was gone.”
The former property owner was there Tuesday morning as utility crews replaced a pole that snapped in half near the barn on Rockville Road.
The barn was used to house farming equipment and hay bales.
Less than a half-mile down the road James Attkisson had a tree removal company cleaning up the mess the storm left on his property.
“It didn’t really hurt the house that much, but my truck is in the carport and it broke that in half,” Attkisson said. “There are trees all around the house and in the yard.”
Three large oak trees were uprooted in Attkisson’s backyard. Several feet away is tin siding from the barn down the road.
“I just heard a loud roar and wind was howling really hard and the rain was beating down real hard on the roof,” Attkisson said.
Pieces of the barn could be seen in a subdivision past Attkisson’s road. Neighbors there were working on cleaning up the mess the tornado left behind.
