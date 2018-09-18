GRTC expands service to Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, VA (WWBT) - It’s official: You don’t have to use your own gas to travel to a couple of popular Henrico destinations.
This is the first week commuters will be able to ride a GRTC bus all the way to Short Pump and other busy areas in between.
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding this expansion for a few reasons, but mainly because the bus service could get you all the way from downtown Richmond to Short Pump Town Center.
This new expansion allows for night and weekend service and it’ll take riders to the airport, White Oak and Short Pump.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.