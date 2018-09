RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tuesday will be Partly Sunny and humid. A cold front will bring afternoon shower and maybe thunderstorms. We expect the line will move through Richmond around 5 p.m. Watch for the line to pop up around 3 p.m. North and West and then exit Central VA around 7 p.m. Less humid, sunnier skies will return Wednesday through Friday (although I wouldn’t rule out a shower Wednesday late afternoon)