Church’s AC unit thrown off building during storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - All activities are cancelled at a Henrico County church damaged by Monday’s storms.
West End Assembly of God is cleaning up on Tuesday from what witnesses believe was a tornado touching down on the roof.
The air conditioning unit on top of the building was picked up and thrown across the parking lot.
Thankfully everyone inside the church at the time of the storm is safe.
The roof overtop the gymnasium is damaged and there is also some flooding inside.
The church posted on Facebook that it will update the congregation later this week about Sunday services.
