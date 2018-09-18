Brie Larson debuts in the Marvel Universe as Captain Marvel

(RNN) - From the moment “Avengers: Infinity War” ended, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been eager to get their first look at “Captain Marvel," starring Brie Larson.
Marvel Studios declined to participate in San Diego Comic-Con this year, so fans weren’t quite sure when a trailer would come out. Well, the trailer is out Tuesday.
The movie takes place in the 1990s. Larson stars as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who transforms into one of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes after Earth gets caught in the middle of the Kree-Skrull war.
We’ll see younger versions of some familiar faces.
For starters, we'll see S.H.I.E.L.D. in its true form for the first time since it disbanded in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury. He’s said to appear without his signature eye patch so perhaps we’ll get answers as to what happened to his eye.
Clark Gregg will return to the big screen as Agent Phil Coulson for the first time since his death in “The Avengers” in 2012. He has been a staple in the TV series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Lee Pace returns as Ronan the Accuser, the fanatic Kree villain from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” (Spoiler alert: He lives long enough to find himself in a dance-off with Starlord.)
Jude Law will portray Walter Lawson, also known as Mar-Vel. He trains Danvers to use her newly acquired abilities.
“Captain Marvel” hits theaters on March 8, 2019.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.