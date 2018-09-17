94-year-old Ohio woman smothered to death during home invasion

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 94-year-old woman is dead following an early morning home invasion in the Slavic Village neighborhood.
A man identifying himself as the woman’s great-grandson says his relative who brutally smothered with a pillow during the incident on Gertrude Avenue.
According to police, the incident occurred at 1:42 a.m.
The family member said the suspect came in through an open window that had an air conditioning unit in it.
The suspect, who police say. is described as a skinny African-American male who appeared to be around 25 years of age, started turning on lights in the home and was confronted by the woman’s 74-year-old daughter.
Police say the suspect he punched the daughter in the head. Marina Garcia is still in intensive care with bleeding on the brain.
The suspect got away with some jewelry and electronics.
Neighbors, like Eve Gajda, say this is just the latest crime to happen on Gertrude Avenue.
"I hope they find him - I really do. There was just no reason behind it. Why? What did you accomplish by doing that?" said Gajda.
Another neighbor who only wanted to be known as "April," says that she was broken into just last month.
"Someone came in through our downstairs door, went upstairs - went through my window and basically just went in an Christmas shopped - took some bathroom items - shoes clothes - nothing really major that made me want to make a big deal about it," said April.
Gajda remembers when Slavic Village was the place to be.
"I used to love to go to the kielbasa festival that they had every year," said Gajda.
Neighborhood activists like Khalid Samad are calling for help in finding this latest suspect and for community members to keep trying to take the neighborhood back. In fact, that's exactly what the 94-year-old victim's family was trying to do - They purchased several homes in the neighborhood and were working to make everything as well kept as the flowers you see outside her home.
"You can take it back - you just have to take it back. Don't give up, don't give in," said Samad.
Eve Gajda says it's too late.
“I’ve seen this place go down so badly. If I had a chance to get out, I would, but I can’t afford to,” added Gajda.
The 94-year-old victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not been officially released by police.
Marina Garcia, 74, remains at MetroHealth Medical Center with head trauma.
