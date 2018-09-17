Wake-up roundup for Sept. 17

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Good morning, y’all! Keep calm and pretend it’s not Monday… Here’s a look at today’s top headlines.
While Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, its rains will continue to bring flood conditions to the Carolinas and neighboring states for the next several days.
Officials in North Carolina are telling people to stay off the roads as flooding continues to be wide-spread. Road conditions there are rapidly changing. You can also find the latest travel resources and maps here.
Drivers heading south from Virginia are being asked to use a long detour to avoid North Carolina completely.
National Guard soldiers from the Richmond area were sent to North Carolina over the weekend to help with recovery efforts. 1,300 more are ready to help if needed.
Locally, bands of scattered, but sometimes heavy showers will be possible again Monday, with lesser chances Tuesday.
Police in Chesterfield County are trying to determine what happened to a man who was found injured and unresponsive Sunday night. And early Monday morning, an attempted robbery ended with a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning.
A historic lighthouse, authorized by George Washington 226 years ago, is getting some upgrades.
The Cape Henry Lighthouse will be closed for several months. More on the $1.1 million project.
A couple had to cancel their wedding due to Florence, but that didn’t stop them from making the most of the bad - and very wet - situation.
