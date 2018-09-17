Wake-up roundup for Sept. 17

Here’s a look at today’s top headlines

Wake-up roundup for Sept. 17
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2018 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 10:19 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Good morning, y’all! Keep calm and pretend it’s not Monday… Here’s a look at today’s top headlines.

While Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, its rains will continue to bring flood conditions to the Carolinas and neighboring states for the next several days.

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as Florence continues to dump heavy rain in Fayetteville, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ((Source: AP Photo/David Goldman))

At least 17 people have died in the storm so far.

“This is not over.”

Officials in North Carolina are telling people to stay off the roads as flooding continues to be wide-spread. Road conditions there are rapidly changing. You can also find the latest travel resources and maps here.

Avoid I-95

Drivers heading south from Virginia are being asked to use a long detour to avoid North Carolina completely.

(NCDOT)

We’re sending help

National Guard soldiers from the Richmond area were sent to North Carolina over the weekend to help with recovery efforts. 1,300 more are ready to help if needed.

Rain, rain, go away

Locally, bands of scattered, but sometimes heavy showers will be possible again Monday, with lesser chances Tuesday.

Bands of scattered, but sometimes heavy showers will be possible again Monday

The good news…

Sunshine returns Wednesday through the end of the week.

A look at crime

Police in Chesterfield County are trying to determine what happened to a man who was found injured and unresponsive Sunday night. And early Monday morning, an attempted robbery ended with a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning.

Lose track of news over the weekend?

Five children and a man were rescued Saturday from an apartment fire in Richmond.

5 children recovering after being rescued from Richmond apartment fire

It’s time for a makeover

A historic lighthouse, authorized by George Washington 226 years ago, is getting some upgrades.

The Cape Henry Lighthouse will be closed for several months. More on the $1.1 million project.

Love conquers all

A couple had to cancel their wedding due to Florence, but that didn’t stop them from making the most of the bad - and very wet - situation.

(Critsey Rowe Photography)

Here’s more news from over the weekend to help turn that frown upside down.

Final Thought

“Monday is the perfect day to correct last week’s mistakes.” - anonymous

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.