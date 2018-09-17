Thousands without power due to severe weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands are without power after damaging storms moved through the Richmond area Monday afternoon.
Dominion Energy says 10,000 customers without power in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico. At one point, more than 16,000 were without power Monday night.
Some of the outages are due to downed power lines and trees.
Dominion said it will start cleaning up and working on restoring power when the storms clear out of the area and advise residents to stay away from down lines and trees because the power lines can become tangled and attempting to remove them can be dangerous.
Outages can be reported at 1-800-DOM-HELP.
