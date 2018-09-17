Schools closing early, cancelling activities due to heavy rain, storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain and threat of storms has impacted after-school activities across Central Virginia on MOnday.
After-school activities have also been canceled in Henrico County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County and Richmond on Monday afternoon.
School buses in Chesterfield were also being held as tornado warnings popped up in the area.
Chesterfield is asking parents to not come to the schools.
Richmond is holding elementary school bus pickup until 4:15 p.m.
Schools in Mecklenburg closed early as a possible tornado touched down in the area.
Several schools said students would be staying inside school “until roads are deemed safe.”
Four schools - South Hill Elementary, LaCrosse Elementary, Park View Middle School and Park View High School - planned to close at 1:30 p.m.
