Remnants of Florence spark tornado warnings in Virginia
This tornado warning gave Andrew Freiden "chills" while it was happening. (Hylton, David)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2018 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 10:30 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As what’s left of Florence tracks north, tornado warnings were issued in parts of southern Virginia on Monday morning.

One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.

VERY CLEAR TORNADIC ROTATION on radar. This one was the real deal. Here's the image from 10:32 that gave me chills...

Posted by Andrew Freiden NBC12 on Monday, September 17, 2018

The Town of Boydton posted to Facebook that a tornado had touched down on Route 92.

Tornado has touched down on a portion of Hwy. 92! Take shelter NOW!!!

Posted by Town Of Boydton on Monday, September 17, 2018

There’s currently no information on whether or not a tornado touched down, but warnings were issued from about 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday in several Virginia counties southwest of Richmond.

