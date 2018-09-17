Remnants of Florence spark tornado warnings in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As what’s left of Florence tracks north, tornado warnings were issued in parts of southern Virginia on Monday morning.
One of those warnings gave NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Freiden “chills” while he was broadcasting on air.
The Town of Boydton posted to Facebook that a tornado had touched down on Route 92.
There’s currently no information on whether or not a tornado touched down, but warnings were issued from about 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday in several Virginia counties southwest of Richmond.
