Man found unresponsive in Chesterfield parking lot

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are trying to determine what happened to a man who was found injured and unresponsive Sunday night.
Officers were called to the parking lot of InTown Suites on Green Spring Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, the man was found on the ground with injuries to his face and head. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
