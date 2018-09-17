Man found unresponsive in Chesterfield parking lot

Police say he has life-threatening injuries

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 17, 2018 at 3:50 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 7:28 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield County are trying to determine what happened to a man who was found injured and unresponsive Sunday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot of InTown Suites on Green Spring Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, the man was found on the ground with injuries to his face and head. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.

