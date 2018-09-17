Henrico hosting job fair for multiple county agencies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a job, you might be in luck.
Henrico County is hosting a job fair Saturday, Oct. 6. from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road.
Attending will be representatives of various departments and agencies, including Fire, Police, Recreation and Parks, and Public Utilities.
A session at 10 a.m. will detail the county’s competitive hiring process, provide application tips and explain how a career in public service can be.
