Henrico hosting job fair for multiple county agencies

By Terrance Dixon | September 17, 2018 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated September 17 at 11:58 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a job, you might be in luck.

Henrico County is hosting a job fair Saturday, Oct. 6. from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road.

[ VIEW JOB OPENINGS HERE ]

Attending will be representatives of various departments and agencies, including Fire, Police, Recreation and Parks, and Public Utilities.

A session at 10 a.m. will detail the county’s competitive hiring process, provide application tips and explain how a career in public service can be.

