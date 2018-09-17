1 dead, 1 injured in separate Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One man is dead and another wounded in separate shooting incidents in Richmond on Monday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
In a separate incident, a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in the 1500 block of Lone Street.
Just after 2 p.m., police were called for a report of a shooting and found the victim.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect in either case and have not said what led to the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
