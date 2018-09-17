Bands of scattered, heavy showers possible again Monday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Florence will continue to influence central Virginia’s weather for the start of the week even though it is weakening and will pass well to our west.
Bands of scattered, but sometimes heavy showers will be possible again Monday, with less chances Tuesday.
Sunshine returns Wednesday through the end of the week.
- Monday: Mostly Cloudy with rain likely. Rain Chance 90%. A Flash Flood Watch in the Blue Ridge Mountains for potential 2-4” of rain. Lighter totals toward the bay with around ½” of rain expected in Richmond. Humid with highs in the Mid 80s
- Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with Showers likely in the evening. A line of evening showers and storms should be our last rain for a while! Rain Chance 60% Mid 80s
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and warm but less humid. Mid 80s. The James River in Richmond forecast to hit minor flood stage.
- Thursday: Mostly Sunny and warm but less humid. Mid 80s
- Friday: Mostly Sunny and warm but less humid. Mid 80s
- Saturday and Sunday: Partly Sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Low 80s Sunday. Rain Chance 30%
While impacts from Florence remain relatively low throughout the Richmond-area, other parts of Virginia are under River and Flash Flood Warnings.
As it moves north, Tropical Depression Florence continues to dump rain on North and South Carolina in already-flooded areas, where 17 deaths have been reported.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.