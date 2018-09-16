Wild horses on Outer Banks weather Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A herd of wild horses that roams a northern portion of North Carolina's Outer Banks has survived Florence just fine.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, a group devoted to protecting and managing the herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs, posted a message on its Facebook page saying the horses were "doing their normal thing - grazing, socializing, and wondering what us crazy humans are all worked up over."
Forecasts earlier in the week that showed Florence potentially making a more direct hit on the northern Outer Banks had many people worried about how the horses would fare. But wildlife experts had said there was no need to worry.
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore tweeted Saturday that all of the ponies in another herd on Ocracoke Island were safe.
The Cape Lookout National Seashore said in a Facebook post that it would provide an update on a herd of horses at another location - Shackleford Banks - just as soon as staff could return to do condition assessments.
