Virginia National Guard sends help to North Carolina for recovery efforts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Around 40 soldiers and 20 light medium tactical vehicles were sent Saturday to North Carolina to assist their National Guard with recovery efforts after Hurricane Florence.
The Virginia National Guard will keep a group of soldiers on standby if flooding impacts the southwest region of Virginia.
Soldiers could provide high water mobility transport, debris reductions and engineer equipment capabilities if needed in Southwest Virginia.
More than 1,300 will be ready to help if needed.
