Tracking Florence: Remnants of storm could bring heavy rainfall throughout area

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Florence will continue to influence central Virginia’s weather for the next two days even though it is weakening and will pass well to our south and west.
Bands of scattered, but sometimes heavy showers will be possible in Central Virginia Sunday and Monday, with lesser chances Tuesday, followed by sunny, but very warm weather Wednesday through Friday.
- Sunday: Cloudy and Breezy with A few showers. Not a rainout! Grab your umbrella and the NBC12 weather app to help you dodge the showers when they pop up. Rain Chance: 60% High in the Low 80s
- Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. Heavy rain possible in Western VA Rain Chance: 70% High: Mid 80s
- Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy, with showers possible Rain Chance: 40% Mid 80s
- Wednesday-Friday: Partly sunny and finally DRY with highs in the mid 80s.
- Next weekend: Partly Sunny and warm with a few showers possible. Mid 80s
Other parts of Virginia, towards the southwest, are expected to get up to seven inches of rain, which could cause some mountain flooding.
Drivers heading south on I-95 are being asked to avoid North Carolina due to hazardous and rapidly changing road conditions. Check the detour map before heading out here.
The heavy rainfall expected from the remnants of Florence will increase the risk for landslides in North Carolina and Virginia.
