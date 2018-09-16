Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
September 16, 2018 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated September 16 at 2:03 PM

(WWBT) - Another weekend come and gone. Even though tomorrow is Monday, hopefully you can wake up with a smile on your face because it’s going to be a good week! Always tell yourself that!

Love Conquers All

This couple from South Carolina wasn’t going to let Tropical Storm Florence get in the way of their wedding day! A lot of people say rain is good luck, so hopefully they have a lot of it during their marriage! Congrats!

Rick and Tarrah Humpheries did not let Hurricane Florence get in the way of their wedding (Source: WISTV).
Rick and Tarrah Humpheries did not let Hurricane Florence get in the way of their wedding (Source: WISTV). (Source: WISTV)

Doing the Right Thing

If you lost $10,000 wouldn’t you hope someone would return it? Well, a California teenager did just that and his honesty also landed him a reward from the grateful owner.

The teen says he pulled over, picked up the purse and immediately looked for identification to find who the purse belonged to.
The teen says he pulled over, picked up the purse and immediately looked for identification to find who the purse belonged to. ((KEYT/CNN))

Photo of the Weekend

These flowers at Wilde Lake look lovely! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!

(Bill Draper)

Return of the Sun!

We just have to make it through Monday and Tuesday - then the sun will be return for a few days!

NEXT 5 DAYS: Florence track to bring rain throughout Virginia

Wild and Free

A herd of wild horses that roams a northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks has survived Florence just fine!

(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

Final Thought

“If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” -H. G. Wells

Have a great week, y’all!!

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.