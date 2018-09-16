Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Another weekend come and gone. Even though tomorrow is Monday, hopefully you can wake up with a smile on your face because it’s going to be a good week! Always tell yourself that!
This couple from South Carolina wasn’t going to let Tropical Storm Florence get in the way of their wedding day! A lot of people say rain is good luck, so hopefully they have a lot of it during their marriage! Congrats!
If you lost $10,000 wouldn’t you hope someone would return it? Well, a California teenager did just that and his honesty also landed him a reward from the grateful owner.
These flowers at Wilde Lake look lovely! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!
We just have to make it through Monday and Tuesday - then the sun will be return for a few days!
A herd of wild horses that roams a northern portion of North Carolina’s Outer Banks has survived Florence just fine!
“If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” -H. G. Wells
Have a great week, y’all!!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.