Drivers heading south on I-95 asked to avoid North Carolina

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Drivers heading south from Virginia Sunday are being asked to avoid North Carolina due to flooding from Florence.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), road conditions throughout the state are hazardous and rapidly changing.
The state’s highway patrol is encouraging motorists to follow detours posted online instead of following GPS systems.
To avoid North Carolina, drivers should use I-64 West in Virginia to I-81 south, to I-75 south in Tennessee to I-16 East in Georgia back to I-95.
“This is an extremely long detour, but it is the detour that offers the lowest risk of flooding at this time,” said NCDOT officials on it’s website.
Since conditions are constantly changing, it’s important to find the latest routes. Check this detour map before travelling.
Interstate 95 is expected to reopen Monday morning, but other roads may worsen as the storm makes its slow trek away from the region.
Drivers are also asked to avoid I-40 between I-95 and Wilmington due to the uncertainty of flooding concerns.
While Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, its rains will continue to bring flood conditions to the Carolinas and neighboring states for the next several days.
The death toll from Florence went up to at least 11 people Sunday.
