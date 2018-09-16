Cape Henry Lighthouse closed for restoration

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - The Cape Henry Lighthouse is closed for several months while the structure gets some upgrades.
According to WAVY, the lighthouse was authorized by George Washington and has marked the entrance to the Chesapeake Bay for the past 226 years.
“It’s the first public works project of the United States,” Jessica Collins, site coordinator of the Cape Henry Lighthouse, told WAVY. “Really the first thing the U.S. Congress under the Constitution ever did was build this lighthouse.”
Since weather has caused wear and tear over the years, it’s time for the lighthouse to get some upgrades.
WAVY reports that the project will focus on dune restoration and stabilizing the base.
The project will cost $1.1 million, which is funded by federal grants, the City of Virginia Beach and Preservation Virginia, according to WAVY.
The lighthouse itself is closed off to the public, but walking tours will still be offered over the next six months.
