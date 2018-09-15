Walmart to hold first-ever “National Play Day”

By Terrance Dixon | September 5, 2018 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated September 15 at 2:55 PM

(WWBT/NBC) - Walmart is bringing its first-ever "National Play Day" to select Richmond area Walmarts this Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to come out for a free day of testing toys and take home giveaways, along with toy booklets from Walmart toy partners like Barbie, Thomas &Friends, Hatchimals and Twisty Petz.

Walmart is hosting similar Play Days in 1,500 Walmart stores across the nation.

Richmond Supercenters locations:

  • 671 Southpark Blvd - Colonial Heights, VA
  • 11400 W Broad St - Glen Allen, VA
  • 12000 Iron Bridge Rd - Chester, VA
  • 900 Walmart Way - Midlothian, VA
  • 3500 S Crater Rd - Petersburg, VA
  • 7901 Brook Rd - Richmond, VA
  • 12200 Chattanooga Plz - Midlothian, VA
  • 2410 Sheila Ln - Richmond, VA
  • 1504 N Parham Rd - Henrico, VA
  • 6920 Forest Ave - Richmond, VA

