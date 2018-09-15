Walmart to hold first-ever “National Play Day”

(WWBT/NBC) - Walmart is bringing its first-ever "National Play Day" to select Richmond area Walmarts this Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids of all ages and their parents are invited to come out for a free day of testing toys and take home giveaways, along with toy booklets from Walmart toy partners like Barbie, Thomas &Friends, Hatchimals and Twisty Petz.
Walmart is hosting similar Play Days in 1,500 Walmart stores across the nation.
Richmond Supercenters locations:
- 671 Southpark Blvd - Colonial Heights, VA
- 11400 W Broad St - Glen Allen, VA
- 12000 Iron Bridge Rd - Chester, VA
- 900 Walmart Way - Midlothian, VA
- 3500 S Crater Rd - Petersburg, VA
- 7901 Brook Rd - Richmond, VA
- 12200 Chattanooga Plz - Midlothian, VA
- 2410 Sheila Ln - Richmond, VA
- 1504 N Parham Rd - Henrico, VA
- 6920 Forest Ave - Richmond, VA
