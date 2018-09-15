Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Family Dollar

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.
It happened at the Family Dollar on Taw Street Friday night.
Around 8:40 p.m., “a male suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money,” according to an email from the Chesterfield Police Department. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. A clerk suffered minor injuries during the robbery.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5’’ tall, weighing between 120-130 pounds.
He was last scene wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes, a red stocking hat and a blue bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251. Anonymous tips can also be received through the P3 app.
