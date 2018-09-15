Retreat Doctors’ Hospital offering free seminars, screenings for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Retreat Doctors’ Hospital is partnering up with ESPN 950 to offer free screenings and educational seminars for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond.
According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (804) 320-DOCS (3627) or visit their website.
