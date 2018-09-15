Red Cross volunteers ready to assist once storm passes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For more than a week, the Red Cross has been preparing to help those impacted by Florence. Representatives say their preparation is a 24/7 commitment, and the only thing holding up their assistance is the weather itself. They’re waiting for the storm to pass, but not idle
With each day, Tropical Storm Florence hovers over the Carolina - hundreds of volunteers in Richmond are excited and ready to answer calls for help, despite the slow-moving storm.
“There’s an energy here,” Red Cross’ Jonathan McNamara said.
Volunteers say the days leading up to disaster relief have been “chaotic.”
“Everybody has jobs to do. Everybody’s trying to work and gather info,” Mary Kate Hamilton said.
She’s from Spokane and wound up in Richmond after helping with Irma last year.
“If, over the next 24 hours, conditions look safe, we’ll move those resources,” McNamara said.
Meantime, the work in Virginia continues. The Red Cross hub on E Cary street has been a communications center for more than 450 volunteers like Hamilton.
“I’m not on standby,” she explained. “We are working and figuring out what to expect from the storm.”
Even though the governor lifted the mandatory evacuation on Virginia’s coast, there could be heavy rain totals for south and western Virginia. Flood or no flood - those Red Cross volunteers are just a phone call away, ready to put struggling Virginians first.
“I want to help however I can,” Hamilton said.
