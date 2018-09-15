Petersburg city attorney fired

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council voted to fire the city's attorney.
Council members voted to fire Joe Preston during a closed session at the council meeting Tuesday night.
"The City Council made the decision to move in a different direction. We are continuously focused on the betterment of Petersburg and sincerely wish Mr. Preston the best in his future endeavors," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.
Preston had been the city's attorney for about two years.
