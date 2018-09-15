Kroger plans to ditch plastic bags

(WWBT) - A major change is coming to Kroger grocery stores. The company announced plans to get rid of all plastic bags and transition to reusable ones.
This is a part of Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste commitment. The switch will make it the largest grocery store chain in the country to ditch plastic bags.
Kroger's chairman and CEO says, "it's a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations."
Some estimates say 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away every year. The company hopes this move will put a dent into that number.
There's no details on a timeline for the change coming to Richmond, but the company says it will be done by 2025.
