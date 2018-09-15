Innovative sensory cart serves exceptional children at Bon Secours

One of our clinical nurses, Deborah “Deb” Alder, BSN, RN, CPN, brought forward and conducted extensive research on the idea of a sensory disorder cart, also called the sensory cart, that is especially designed for patients with ASDs. With Deb’s ingenuity and leadership as a catalyst, we believed that the sensory cart would appeal to children of all ages on the autism spectrum and also would attempt to meet their needs through an assortment of tactile, auditory, oral, olfactory and visual tools.