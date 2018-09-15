Free educational events offered as part of National Medicare Education Week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two free educational events will be happening on Monday as part of National Medicare Education Week.
During the events, UnitedHealthcare representatives will be able to answer questions in regards to the program. Experts will also review the basics, when and how to enroll, along with common misconceptions.
Walgreens will also be onsite to give blood pressure checks and host “Ask a Pharmacist” booths.
The events will be Monday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Hyatt House Richmond West, 11800 West Broad Street in Henrico.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.