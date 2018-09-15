Dog recovering after being rescued from well in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A dog is recovering after falling into a well in Goochland County on Thursday.
Beasley, a 7-month-old golden retriever, was let outside for a bathroom trip and fell into a water well that was left uncovered after a maintenance worker visited the home earlier in the day.
The dog fell more than 30 feet into the well and was rescued from 2 feet of water after more than an hour by Goochland and Henrico firefighters.
Beasley was taken to Veterinary Referral and Critical Care in Manakin.
The dog suffered fluid on his lungs and heart and hypothermia. Beasley also inhaled a large amount of carbon dioxide.
The dog’s owner, Katie Allen, said Beasley is being monitored to make sure he doesn’t go into respiratory distress.
VRCC posted to its Facebook page that he is doing better Friday.
More X-rays are expected and it is not known if the dog has any broken bones.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the veterinary bills, which are expected to be in excess of $7,000.
