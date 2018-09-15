Crash knocks out power to thousands; part of Lakeside drive closed

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - More than 4,300 Dominion Energy customers in Henrico were without power early Saturday after a driver crashed into a power pole.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Lakeside Drive.
There’s currently no information on whether or not the driver, who received minor injuries, will face any charges.
Henrico officials say Lakeside Avenue between Parkside Avenue and Nelson Street will be closed until about 2 p.m. Saturday as Dominion crew repair the power lines. A detour is in place.
