Woman faces murder charge in 4-year-old son’s death

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico mom faces a murder charge in the death of her 4-year-old son in May.
Four-year-old Demetrius Jefferson died after a shooting in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue.
A family spokesperson said at the time that the boy found a gun, fire it and shot himself.
“He was curious, yes, he was curious,” said Demetrius’s mother Tiara Jefferson, in May. “I never thought something like this would ever... I’m still struck.”
This week Tiara Jefferson was charged with murder and child neglect in the incident.
In May, Jefferson said she had taken some medicine for her ADHD Monday night that made her drowsy, and she fell asleep.
She said she woke up to the sound of a gunshot going off.
