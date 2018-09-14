‘We’re coming to you:’ Salvation Army prepares to aid with disaster relief

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Hurricane Florence continues to bring destruction to the Carolina’s, the Salvation Army of Central Virginia is
preparing to help those affected by the storm.
“The last thing we want someone to worry about is ‘where am I going to find food?’ explained Capt. Donald Dohmann.
The Salvation Army on Orcutt Lane has become a staging area for mobile kitchens from different areas of the Commonwealth.
“We go into an affected neighborhood---we would open up the side door, we would go through canvass the neighborhood to let folks know we’re here to help and put [food] in to go containers if they would like to take home or wherever they’re working," said Capt. Dohmann.
Capt. Dohmann says the mobile kitchens can hold a 3-4 person team, that can serve 1500 meals a day. They also hold every thing needed to cook three square meals a day.
“Our primary response is to provide food services to victims and first responders,” he said. “Instead of saying ‘hey you guys come to us, we’re going to come to you’.”
The mobile kitchens in Richmond will respond to places in need in the Commonwealth and the Carolina’s. Capt. Dohmann says they will continue to track the forecast and make a plan to deploy and serve as the storm continues to move.
“Whether it be with volunteers, resources, whatever it is, its a promise not just a quote--we’re going to do the most good with whatever we are given," he said.
The Salvation of Army of Central Virginia says it is not too late to help their efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Florence. You can also text “STORM” to 51555 or donate by phone, 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.