Wake-up roundup for Sept. 14

Trump claims 'success', but Puerto Rico's problems remain 1 year after Maria
By David Hylton | September 14, 2018 at 5:35 AM EST - Updated September 14 at 5:35 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As all eyes are on Hurricane Florence this week and through the weekend, here are five stories you might have missed this week:

PARENTS AIR CONCERNS OVER CHESTERFIELD BUS DELAYS

A full house turned out for Chesterfield’s school board meeting Wednesday night as parents expressed concerns about the ongoing issues with late buses that has plagued the start of the school year.

Despite apologies, they say the issue has not been fixed and many demanded better transportation for their children.

MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO MISSING BABY

Andrew Christopher Terry, of Roanoke, was arrested this week ad charged in connection to the illegal disposal of 3-month-old Arieanna Day.

Andrew Christopher Terry was arrested for the illegal disposal of 3-month-old Arieanna Day. (Source: WSLS10)
VA MAN SNAGS $10 MILLION PRIZE

The Amelia Courthouse man purchased his winning ticket at 460 Pit Stop in Blackstone on Wednesday.

“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” he said.

Charles Martin won the highest prize of any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
COUPLE WHO LOST TODDLER IN ALLIGATOR ATTACK HAVE NEW BABY

A Nebraska couple whose little boy was killed by an alligator at a Walt Disney World hotel have welcomed a new child to their family.

In 2016, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves as he was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The child’s father jumped into the water to try to free his son, whose body was found 16 hours later.

In this March 24, 2014 photo, alligators lie on grass near fresh water at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, in Gainesville, Fla. he death of a Nebraska tot killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World raises questions in a state known for tourism. While residents know of the dangers posed by the predators, how should attractions warn unsuspecting visitors? Area officials have praised Disney's wildlife management system, but the company says it's reviewing policies that do not include alligator warning signs around lakes and ponds. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
TRUMP REJECTS PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DEATH TOLL

“When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000,” the president tweeted.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the death toll is no one’s fault:

