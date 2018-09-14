Wake-up roundup for Sept. 14

In this March 24, 2014 photo, alligators lie on grass near fresh water at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park, in Gainesville, Fla. he death of a Nebraska tot killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World raises questions in a state known for tourism. While residents know of the dangers posed by the predators, how should attractions warn unsuspecting visitors? Area officials have praised Disney's wildlife management system, but the company says it's reviewing policies that do not include alligator warning signs around lakes and ponds. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) (AP)