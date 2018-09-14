Wake-up roundup for Sept. 14

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As all eyes are on Hurricane Florence this week and through the weekend, here are five stories you might have missed this week:
A full house turned out for Chesterfield’s school board meeting Wednesday night as parents expressed concerns about the ongoing issues with late buses that has plagued the start of the school year.
Despite apologies, they say the issue has not been fixed and many demanded better transportation for their children.
Andrew Christopher Terry, of Roanoke, was arrested this week ad charged in connection to the illegal disposal of 3-month-old Arieanna Day.
The Amelia Courthouse man purchased his winning ticket at 460 Pit Stop in Blackstone on Wednesday.
“I scratched it and I about had a heart attack!” he said.
A Nebraska couple whose little boy was killed by an alligator at a Walt Disney World hotel have welcomed a new child to their family.
In 2016, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves as he was playing along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. The child’s father jumped into the water to try to free his son, whose body was found 16 hours later.
“When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000,” the president tweeted.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says the death toll is no one’s fault:
