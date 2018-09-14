Tim Kaine honors Matthew Shepard in ‘The Laramie Project’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and his wife, former Virginia Secretary of Education Anne Holton, participated in a special presentation of excerpts from ‘The Laramie Project.'
The production took place at the Richmond Triangle Players' Theatre in Richmond on Friday, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death.
Shepard, a former student at the University of Wyoming, was killed in 1998 because of his sexuality.
The play highlights the aftermath of Shepard’s murder and showcases interviews with Laramie residents, first-hand accounts and news reports.
Shepard’s parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, are a part of the project that has drawn national attention to the issue of homophobia.
The Matthew Shepard Foundation, founded by Judy and Dennis Shepard, endorsed a bill introduced by Kaine and Senator Ed Markey that rules out ‘gay panic’ defense in crimes.
